Exports posting high growth included coffee, rice, pepper, tra fish, shrimp, and wood and timber products. Meanwhile, tea, vegetables and cashew nuts saw a slight decrease.

The US remained Vietnam’s biggest buyer, purchasing over 2.3 billion USD worth of the products, or 28.2 percent of the total. Some 70 percent of exports to the US were wood and timber products. It was followed by China in the second and Japan in the third place.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is now focusing efforts on gaining broader access for Vietnamese exports to major markets, such as Peru, Australia, Brazil, China and the US./.

VNA