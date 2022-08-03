Culture - Sports Vietnam sets high goals at ASEAN Para Games Attending the 11th ASEAN Para Games taking place in Surakarta, Indonesia, Vietnamese athletes brought with them the baggage of thorough preparation. They are all determined to achieve or exceed the achievements of the previous Games to look forward to the regional and continental tournaments next year.

Culture - Sports Phu Yen sets two national records for food Two Vietnamese records have been set in the central province of Phu Yen – the largest number of dishes created from lobster and the largest number of dishes made from tuna.

Culture - Sports Naming ritual marks maturity of Dao ethnic men Cấp sắc (naming ritual) is a unique cultural feature of the Dao ethnic people in Moc Chau district, Son La northern province. The ritual is significant in the spiritual lives of the Dao people, as it marks a man’s maturity and recognition from his community.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal in ASEAN Para Games powerlifting Vietnam's powerlifter Le Van Cong on August 2 successfully defended his title again in the under 49kg category at the ongoing 11th Southeast Asian Paralympic Games (ASEAN Para Games) in Indonesia.