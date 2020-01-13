Vietnam earns second draw at AFC U23 Championship
Vietnam is in the third place of Group D of the ongoing AFC U23 Championships after drawing Jordan 0-0 in the match on January 13 at Chang Arena Stadium in Thailand.
Vietnam is in the third place of Group D of the ongoing AFC U23 Championships after drawing Jordan 0-0 (Photo: VNA)
The two teams started the game in a cautious manner. U23 Jordan failed to score any goal due excellent performance by the Vietnamese defence, especially goalie Bui Tien Dung.
In the last 10 minutes of the match, U23 Vietnam intensified the pressure, but Tien Linh, Duc Chinh and Quang Hai failed to score any goal although they had chances.
With this result, U23 Vietnam got only 2 points after two draws without goals, and the team will face disadvantages in the race to win tickets to the quarterfinals.
U23 Jordan currently has four points like U23 UAE in the group, but temporarily behind because of the different number of goals.
In this group, the U23 team of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was out of the race after two consecutive losses.
Vietnam will take on the DPRK in their last group game at the Rajamangala Stadium on January 16, while Jordan will face the UAE./.