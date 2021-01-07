Business Property prices expected to rise 10 percent in 2021 Real estate prices in 2021 are expected to increase by 10 percent over the previous year, said Nguyen Van Dinh, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on January 7, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic 2020 FDI attraction hits 28.35 billion USD Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.