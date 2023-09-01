Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung said over the past 60 years, the relationship between the two countries has seen significant progress.

He said the political and diplomatic ties between the two nations have been strong, resulting in mutual support at multilateral forums such as the United Nations. Furthermore, significant advancements have been made in bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The annual two-way trade volume has exceeded 500 million USD, and both countries are committed to increasing it to over 1 billion USD.

The diplomat said in the coming years, Vietnam and Egypt wwill focus on trade and investment, building upon the solid foundation of sound political ties and the longstanding relationship between the two countries. To date, Vietnam and Egypt have signed approximately 35 agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The robust political relations and the deep mutual affection between the Vietnamese and Egyptian people have laid a strong foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, investment, politics, diplomacy, and people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA