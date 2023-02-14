Vietnam, El Salvador seek ways to foster cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his El Salvador counterpart Alexandra Hill Tinoco, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from February 14-16, reached consensus on orientations and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on February 14.
Accordingly, the two sides will step up the exchange of delegations at all levels, consolidate cooperation mechanisms and organise the second deputy foreign minister-level political consultation in the time ahead.
They will also work to foster cooperation in economy, trade and investment by utilising strengths of each side and providing mutual support in spheres, such as agriculture, garment-textile and electronic components of Vietnam, and tourism and fisheries of El Salvador, while facilitating the exchange of delegations of businesses.
Welcoming Tinoco’s first visit to Vietnam in her capacity as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Son spoke highly of El Salvador’s opening of its embassy in Vietnam on this occasion, calling it an important step contributing to strengthening the bilateral ties.
Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship with El Salvador and hopes to deepen cooperation between the two countries, especially in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, food security, science-technology, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, the minister affirmed.
He suggested the two sides maintain close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.
For her part, Tinoco stated that the government of El Salvador, in its foreign policy, always attaches importance and wishes to boost relations with Vietnam.
Regarding the opening of the Embassy of El Salvador in Vietnam, one of the first two embassies opened by the country in Southeast Asia, the minister noted that it will contribute to promoting the bilateral relations across fields.
She agreed that the two countries will coordinate closely to expand cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the sake their people, and contributing to addressing global challenges./.
