At the opening session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF)’s Vietnam Sub-Committee Nguyen Thuy Anh has been elected as APF Vice President for the 2019-2021 tenure.



Anh led a Vietnamese delegation to the APF’s 45th session and related meetings in Abidjan city of Ivory Coast from July 4-9.



President of the Ivory Coast National Assembly Amadou Soumahoro was elected as APF’s President.



The APF’s plenary sessions were under the chair of its President and President of the National Assembly of Quebec Francois Paradis.



Participants focused their discussions on strategies and actions to realize the goals regarding cultural diversity; maintenance of peace, democracy and human rights; gender equality and sustainable development.



In the near future, the Vietnam sub-committee and others in Asia-Pacific together with the APF will strive to uphold the role of an inter-parliamentary organisation in maintaining peace, stability and development, strengthening mechanisms and policies to realise sustainable development goals, promoting parliamentary diplomacy, and expanding ties with regional and global inter-parliamentary organisations.-VNA