Politics Vietnam, Japan co-chair 16th meeting of EWG on peacekeeping The 16th Meeting of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (EWG PKO) Cycle 4 for the 2021-2023 period took place via video conference on October 11.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on October 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 11.

Politics Construction ministry boosts cooperation with Finland Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland Antti Kurvinen in Hanoi on October 10, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in water supply and drainage.

Politics Vietnam, Japan boost UN peacekeeping cooperation Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on October 10 hosted a reception for Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region of the International Policy Division of the Defence Policy Bureau under the Japanese Ministry of Defence, who is also head of Japan’s experts' working group on peacekeeping.