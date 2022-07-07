Society Violence against women, children never acceptable: UNICEF Chief Representative Violence against women and children is never acceptable and has to be made visible and reported in protection of the group, emphasised UNICEF Chief Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers.

Society Lao Cai hands over wanted criminal to China Policemen in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on July 5 handed over a wanted criminal to the Chinese side at the Lao Cai International Border Gate.

Society General Confederation of Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convenes 48th General Assembly The General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convened its 48th General Assembly and the 10th general assembly of bishops in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.

Society Hanoi police detain man for anti-State propaganda Hanoi’s police have taken a man into custody as they are investigating his allegations of “making, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 17 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised in 2017).