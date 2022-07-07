This is the second time that Vietnam has taken on this responsibility at UNESCO's key cultural governing body, after the 2006-2010 term.

Becoming a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention will offer an opportunity for Vietnam to contribute more actively to UNESCO’s major programmes and orientations in general and on the culture field in particular; thus affirming its role and prestige at UNESCO and in the international arena.

The Convention 2003 has been ratified by 180 countries, with Vietnam being among the first 30 entering the Convention./.

VNA