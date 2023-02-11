World Cambodia’s exports to EU surge 25% in 2022 Cambodia’s exports to the European Union (EU) last year were worth 4 billion USD, up 25% compared to the 2021’s figure, according to the country’s ministry of commerce.

World Thailand: consumer confidence hits 26-month high Thailand's consumer confidence index (CCI) rose to the highest level in 26 months in January, driven by the economic recovery, a surge in foreign tourist arrivals and the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

World Indonesia drafts law allowing media to receive digital platforms' payments Indonesia is drafting a regulation enabling media outlets to receive payments from digital platforms or aggregators that carry their content, the country’s Press Council has said.