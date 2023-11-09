The session, which is taking place in UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on November 7 – 22, draws the participation of representatives from 194 member countries and others.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, said the election affirms the Party and State’s sound foreign policy of multilateralization, diversification as well as comprehensive and effective international integration.

According to Ngoc, in this position, Vietnam will have more chances to make positive and practical contributions to the international issues of UNESCO’s interest.

With this election, for the first time, Vietnam is taking on the roles at four key mechanisms of the UNESCO at the same time. They offer opportunities for the country to engage in the formation of policies and import decision of UNESCO./.

VNA