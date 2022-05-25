Vietnam Electricity gearing up to keep lights on for dry season
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said it will make adjustments to the power grid to ensure power supply for daily public energy use in the second quarter - the peak of the dry season, when power generation becomes a serious issue.
Daily consumption in April was estimated at 779 million kWh while load power stood at about 42,124 MW, rising 5.3 percent year on year.
Difficulties are likely to linger on this season in terms of coal supply for thermal power plants.
The State-owned group said coal shortages were recorded in Q1, at 1.36 million tonnes lower than the contracted volume, forcing thermal power plants to cut turbines, reducing output by 1.365 billion kWh.
Facing that reality, the firm worked with coal suppliers to find solutions and reported the problem to authorities.
EVN flexed its fleet of hydropower plants so as to guarantee both power generation and water for downstream agriculture.
In Q1, the firm urged its subsidiaries to deal with obstacles as they came up and implement power generation and grid projects on schedule, especially the Ialy hydropower plant expansion, the Bac Ai hydropower plant, the Quang Trach power centre, and grid facilities that are seen as urgent for the coming dry season.
EVN and its subsidiaries also started work on 20 projects and completed 31 grid efficiencies between 110kV and 500kV.
Power corporations pledged to keep turbines online at maximum capacity in the dry season while keep safe operations of transmission lines, particularly the 500kV North - South lines, the group added.
In April, EVN also arranged loans for key power generation and grid projects, including the Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant, the Nam Mo - Tuong Duong 220kV transmission line, and the Lao Cai 500kV transformer station.
Reporting on Q1 business results, EVN said its system produced 23.45 billion kWh of electricity in March and 63.03 billion kWh in Q1, respectively up 4.9 percent and 7.8 percent year on year.
In Q1, 16.48 billion kWh came from hydropower plants, 28.37 billion kWh from thermal power plants, 7.56 billion kWh from gas-fired power turbines, and 10.01 billion kWh from renewable energy, respectively accounting for 26.1 percent, 45 percent, 12 percent, and 15.9 percent of the total output.
EVN workers perform duties at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi. (Source: EVN)Prominent among its efforts is that EVN guaranteed power supply for competition venues and related activities of the just-ended 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Safe and stable electricity provision was also ensured for accommodation facilities of athletes, referees, coaches, reporters, and senior leaders from regional countries, along with press meeting venues and logistics services in the 12 northern localities hosting competitions.
Before that, the group and its affiliates had conducted all-round check of the grid network and devised different supply plans early. They also coordinated closely with the organising committee to ready backup equipment such as power generators, uninterruptible power sources (UPS), and lighting devices for competition venues. Plans were also made to keep power supply interrupted in case of natural disasters.
In fact, incessant downpours and gales were reported in many localities during the two weeks of SEA Games 31, and those plans proved useful.
Apart from arranging necessary equipment at all venues, engineers and workers of the Northern Power Corporation and the Hanoi Power Corporation - two subsidiaries of EVN - also stayed ready to respond quickly around the clock so as to serve the region’s biggest sporting event.
EVN said despite a huge workload, it was its honour to contribute to the success of SEA Games 31.
Themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, SEA Games 31 with 40 sports took place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities and wrapped up on May 23./.