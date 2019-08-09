At the event (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Embassy in Ukraine on August 8 organised an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the bloc’s 52nd founding anniversary.The event, which also marked Vietnam’s 24 years of ASEAN membership and upcoming ASEAN chairmanship next year, saw the participation of representatives from the other two ASEAN member countries with embassies in Ukraine - Malaysian and Indonesian embassies, and Thailand’s honorary consul in Kiev, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Embassies of the five free trade partners of ASEAN – India, Australia, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea – also sent their officials to attend the ceremony.Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan attributed ASEAN’s achievements in the past time to the bloc’s continuous efforts in maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region based on mutual trust, understanding and win-win cooperation, including that between ASEAN and its free trade partner nations within the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).He said ASEAN leaders are determined to build a sustainable ASEAN community which is for the people, puts the people at the centre, and leaves no one behind.Tuan stated ASEAN appreciates Ukraine’s cooperation with the bloc, particularly the country’s recent appointment of an ambassador at the ASEAN Secretariat.He took the occasion to thank foreign governments, including those from RCEP countries, Ukraine, and Moldova, for their support of Vietnam’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.A representative from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he believes the relations between ASEAN member states and Ukraine will be enhanced further in the coming time.He hoped Vietnam, as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, will push for the early signing of a cooperation framework between the bloc and Ukraine.On the sidelines of the ceremony, the embassy held a photo display to introduce ASEAN’s achievement, Vietnam’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship and its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2020-2021.-VNA