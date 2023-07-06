World Laos to boost domestic production, reduce imports Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MTC) has proposed measures to promote the country’s domestic production and reduce imports, during the ongoing 5th ordinary session of the 9th National Assembly.

World Indonesia withdraws from hosting World Beach Games Indonesia has withdrawn as host of the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games and the ANOC General Assembly in August 2023 which were scheduled to be held in Bali next month.

World Thailand to achieve target of 25 mln tourists arrivals this year Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged agencies concerned to streamline procedures so the country can achieve the target of receiving 25 million tourists this year, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on July 2.