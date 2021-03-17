The article noted that Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 2.9 percent was low by historical standards – it typically manages 6-7 percent – but still put it ahead of every other major economy in Asia and looks remarkable given the damage that the coronavirus pandemic inflicted on the world.



Even at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter of the year, Vietnam just about eked out positive growth and has recovered quickly, it said.



Vietnam’s immediate strength is that the impact of coronavirus has been fairly small and controlled compared to most of the world, the article wrote./.

VNA