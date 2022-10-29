ASEAN ASEAN - India Start-up Festival 2022 held The ASEAN - India Start-Up Festival 2022 has been held in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST), through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur.

ASEAN ASEAN, partners promote agro-forestry cooperation The 22rd Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) was held virtually on October 26, during which participants hailed the continuous support and commitments of the three partners in the areas of food, agriculture and forestry.

World Malaysia’s furniture exports up 18% in seven months Malaysia's furniture exports recorded a sharp increase of 18% in the first seven months of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, despite many challenges facing the industry, the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) has said.

World Vietnam highlights important role of International Court of Justice Vietnam and other countries shared their view on the important role by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in handling international disputes peacefully, at a plenary session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on October 27.