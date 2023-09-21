Politics Ample room remains for Vietnam-Japan relations: diplomat, professors Vietnam and Japan hold a lot of potential and need to further promote cooperation in green transformation and energy transition in the medium and long terms, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21).

Politics Vietnam becomes one of first nations to sign High Seas Treaty Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 20 signed the United Nations agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, making Vietnam one of the first countries to sign the international-legally binding instrument under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Politics Vietnamese PM meets global leaders in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with global leaders in New York on September 20 afternoon (local time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam, Japan go together, head to future, reach out to world The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973 - September 21, 2023). During the past 50 years, the relations between the two countries have been strengthening and developing in fields.