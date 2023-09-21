Vietnam emphasises importance of UNCLOS in marine environmental protection
The headquarters of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Berlin. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – Le Duc Hanh, Director General of the Department of International Law and Treaties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on September 20 stressed that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) creates a legal framework to regulate all activities at sea, including marine environmental protection.
Presenting Vietnam’s views on the request for advisory opinion of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on states' obligations to respond to climate change, Hanh noted that the tribunal has the authority to give advice regarding greenhouse gas emissions that cause marine pollution.
Countries have the obligation to take necessary measures towards their state agencies, groups, and businesses in order to minimise and control greenhouse gas emissions, she continued.
The official pointed out that resources-limited countries are the most vulnerable to climate change impact, and they need green technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cope with climate change.
She, therefore, suggested developed countries create more favourable conditions for businesses and groups to transfer green technologies to resources-limited and climate-vulnerable countries.
At the UN General Assembly, Vietnam is one of the first five members of the core group building the Resolution Requesting International Court of Justice Provide Advisory Opinion on States’ Obligations Concerning Climate Change./.