Vietnam encourages development of eco-industrial parks
An overview of the seminar (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Developing eco-industrial parks towards net zero emissions was the focus of discussions during a recent seminar held in Hai Phong city’s Nam Cau Kien industrial zone by the Mekong ASEAN Magazine under the Vietnam-ASEAN Association for Economic Cooperation Development.
This was the first among a series of activities to promote green growth, to be held by the magazine.
Delegates exchanged views on eco-industrial parks and preferential policies to encourage their development, the circular economy model in eco-industrial parks, benefits of the parties when participating in this kind of park, investors' concerns when choosing locations for their production and business, and the role of solar energy in the development of the parks.
Vuong Thi Minh Hieu, a representative from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said that Vietnam will encourage the sustainable and inclusive development of eco-industrial parks, as an effort to carry out the National Strategy on Green Growth for 2021-2030, and realise the commitment to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050.
The country will continue mobilising both domestic and international resources to duplicate the eco-industrial park model in the national scale, she added./.