Under the Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Vietnam until 2020 with a vision to 2030, cultural tourism is affirmed as one of the cultural industries that requires investment and development.

In recent years, Vietnam has been honoured with the prestigious World Travel Awards as a top world heritage destination, a leading cultural destination in Asia, and a top culinary destination in Asia.

Many cultural tourism products and destinations with world cultural heritage have become significant highlights on the Vietnamese tourism map, such as the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh, the Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien-Hue, My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An Ancient City in Quang Nam.

However, experts said Vietnam has yet to have quality cultural tourism products that match its potential.

They said in order to develop cultural tourism, it is essential to pay special attention to conservation and restoration efforts to promote the values of cultural heritage./.

