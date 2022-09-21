The exhibition shows historical documents and artifacts at the UN Library in Geneva, helping connect the public with current global issues. This is also an opportunity for the UN and its member states to promote peace through multilateralism, review lessons of the past as they look to the future together.

Since becoming an official member of the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has supported and promoted multilateralism. The Vietnamese mission’s attending the exhibition showed the country’s strong commitments and efforts in upholding and strengthening multilateralism.

Over the past 45 years, from an underdeveloped country, Vietnam has become a middle-income one and a responsible partner of the global organisation, taking on many responsibilities, making substantial and effective contributions to the largest multilateral organisation on the planet, and implementing most of the Millennium Development Goals, especially those on hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, gender equality, health and education./.

VNA