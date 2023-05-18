Vietnam enhances bilateral cooperation with Tanzania
President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and CCM Vice Chairman. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on May 18 received Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM - Party of the Revolution) of Tanzania, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Welcoming the delegation right after the CCM’s 10th National Congress, Thuong said that this is an opportunity for leaders of the two Parties and countries to exchange ideas and evaluate the international situation, bilateral relations and orientations for cooperation in the coming time.
He affirmed that Vietnam keeps a close watch on the situation of Tanzania and is pleased to witness the country's achievements in maintaining economic development momentum, improving people's living standards, and enhancing its reputation and role in East Africa in particular and Africa in general.
Abdulrahman Omar Kinana affirmed the consistent policy of the CCM and the State of Tanzania in consolidating the good traditional relations and promoting substantive cooperation with the Party and State of Vietnam.
He spoke highly of the contributions by Halotel, a telecommunications joint venture invested by Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms in Tanzania, to the country’s socioeconomic development, and committed to creating all favourable conditions for business and investment activities of Halotel in particular and Vietnamese enterprises in the country.
The two sides agreed to expand and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation, including exchanging delegations at all levels, sharing experience in leading the nation, personnel training, facilitation of trade and investment activities, and in the fields of agriculture, processing, science - technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation.
They also pledged to promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, closely coordinate with each other at international multilateral forums, and serve as a bridge for each other to expand collaboration with the two regions, for the benefit of each Party and country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development./.