Politics NA debate draft laws on IP, domestic violence, grassroots democracy on May 31 The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of May 31 to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

Politics Top legislator hosts Bulgarian, Hungarian ambassadors National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for ambassadors of Bulgaria and Hungary in Hanoi on May 31.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Laos Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Laos from May 30 to June 1.

Politics President chairs session of steering committee on law-governed socialist state building project President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the third session of the steering committee for developing a project on a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientations to 2045, held in Hanoi on May 31.