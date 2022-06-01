Vietnam enhances cooperation with Northern Territory of Australia
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh (second from right) and Administrator Vicki O’Halloran (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh is paying an official visit to the Northern Territory of Australia from May 30 to June 2 at an invitation of Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.
The visit aims to strengthen connectivity and increase the efficiency of cooperation with Vietnamese localities after the COVID-19 pandemic, and support Vietnamese enterprises investing in the region.
During his stay, Thanh paid courtesy visits to Administrator Vicki O’Halloran, Chief Minister Fyles, Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro, Acting Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mark Monaghan, and the Lord Mayor of Darwin Kon Vatskalis.
He also had working sessions with Investment Commissioner Andrew Cowan, Director International Engagement Gina Cassimatis, and Director of Migration Pompea Sweet, among others.
Administrator O’Hallorand expressed her support for the early implementation of activities to boost cooperation agreements between the Northern Territory and Vietnamese localities as well as those to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties in 2023.
She appreciated Vietnamese firms’ investment in the region, as well as important contributions of the 2,500-strong Vietnamese community there.
Stressing the role of Vietnam in the Northern Territory’s 2022-2026 International Cooperation Strategy, Fyles also supported the collaboration between the two sides, and said that a delegation will soon be sent to sign a cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s Kien Giang province.
Regarding difficulties facing Vietnamese investors in the region such as Hoa Phat and TH Group, Fyles affirmed that its ministries and agencies will help them deal with obstacles, especially those related to water resource, transport infrastructure, labour and changes in land use purposes.
For his part, Thanh said that there is a large room for the Northern Territory to expand cooperation with Vietnamese localities.
He proposed the region step up the implementation of action programme every year and each 3-5 years to recover and increase the effectiveness of existing cooperation agreements with Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong city and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese Ambassador also visited Charles Darwin University and met Vietnamese students there, and visited several research, cultivation and husbandry facilities in the locality./.