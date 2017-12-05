Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) presents a gift to General Mikhail Kostarakos (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam always considers the European Union (EU) as an important partner and wants to intensify bilateral defence ties in line with their cooperation potentials, said Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich.While receiving a delegation from the EU Military Committee (EUMC) led by its Chairman General Mikhail Kostarakos in Hanoi on December 5, Lich thanked for his positive assessments about Vietnam’s role and position in the international arena.Kostarakos believed that the EUMC delegation’s visit will open up more cooperation opportunities for bilateral defence relations.He expressed his hope that the two sides will increase the exchange of information and boost collaboration in training personnel in the fields of maritime security, United Nations peacekeeping, settlement of war consequences, disaster relief and army medicine.Earlier, General Kostarakos and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh co-chaired bilateral defence talks between Vietnam and the EU.The two sides exchanged views on the world and regional situation, informed each other about their respective defence policies and set out cooperation orientations for the coming time.They agreed to continue exchanging delegations at all levels, and sharing information about issues of mutual concern at multilateral meetings and forums.The officers discussed the establishment of defence policy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level and the EU side’s corresponding level.They reached consensus on maintaining cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, information technology, and national border safeguarding, and expanding ties in participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, settlement of war consequences, and disaster relief.-VNA