Vietnam enhances multifaceted relations with Australia
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) holds phone talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on March 24.
Both ministers expressed their delight at the strong development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent past.
They noted that the Vietnamese and Australian Prime Ministers have regularly held phone talks and had a meeting on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK) in November 2021. The two PMs finalised the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) and a joint statement on commitment to practical climate action.
Son thanked and appreciated Australia's announcement that it will donate more COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam to inoculate children, in addition to 7.8 million doses that the country handed over previously. The valuable and timely help of the Australian Government will help Vietnam accelerate the vaccination rollout, contributing to the nation’s pandemic prevention and control efforts, he said.
The two ministers also said that the full reopening of the two countries will facilitate the promotion of bilateral relations in various fields, especially delegation and people-to-people exchanges, economy, agriculture and labour so as to bring the ties to a new height./.
