Travel Digital transformation vital for sustainable tourism growth The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy in general and its tourism sector in particular. Digital transformation has now become even more imperative, allowing enterprises and management agencies to boost capacity and business efficiency. This view was widely shared at the recent 2020 Vietnam International Travel Mart in Hanoi.

Travel Programme started to boost Phu Quoc tourism A tourism promotion programme has been recently held in Phu Quoc island district, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, as part of a bigger programme aiming to stimulate the domestic tourism sector.