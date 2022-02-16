Business Vietnamese delegation meets Singapore Airshow’s organiser A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence headed by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on February 16 joined a working session with Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia - the organiser of the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2022.

Business Bamboo Airways inks deals with SR Technics, Boeing Bamboo Airways on February 16 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SR Technics and an agreement with Boeing Digital Solutions, and discussed the purchase of the aerospace company’s new aircraft.

Business Vietnamese firms seeking long-term partners in South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi has called for the close coordination of the Cape Chamber of Commerce to help Vietnamese firms seek prestigious, long-term partners in Cape Town city and Western Cape province at large.