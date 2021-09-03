Politics Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Remarks by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit via video in the evening of September 2, at the invitation of Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.

Politics National Day celebrated in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on September 1 celebrated the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland (1971-2021).

Politics Vietnamese expats in South Africa celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on September 1 held a flag-raising ceremony and incense offering to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution (August 19).