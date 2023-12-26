Business Productivity – decisive factor in boosting economic growth: GSO Vietnam needs to adopt various solutions, particularly those to improve the quality of human resources to increase productivity, in order to achieve the 2024 growth target set by the National Assembly, said Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam’s textiles, garments yet to fully tap FTAs’ advantages and potential Vietnam’s textile and garment industry has not been able to fully capitalise on the advantages and potential of FTAs, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).