Business Dong Nai’s industrial production slows down due to COVID-19 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the southern province of Dong Nai went up 6.6 percent in March year-on-year, reported the provincial statistics department.

Business Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

Business Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said at a press conference in Hanoi on March 27.

Business Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.