Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 516 million USD
In the first five months of 2022, the total import and export turnover of goods reached 305.1 billion USD, posting a year-on-year rise of 15.6 percent. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 516 million USD in the period.
VNA
