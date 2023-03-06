Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in two months Reports from the General Statistics Office and the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed Vietnam is making good economic recovery despite formidable challenges still ahead.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030 Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.

Business Infographic First batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.