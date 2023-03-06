Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of over 2.8 billion USD in first two months
Total import-export revenue in the first two months of this year is estimated at 96.06 billion USD, down 13.2% year-on-year, with Vietnam posting a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicOrdinary passports with electronic chips issued from March 1
Passports with electronic chips are being issued to Vietnamese citizens from March 1, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in two months
Reports from the General Statistics Office and the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed Vietnam is making good economic recovery despite formidable challenges still ahead.
InfographicPetrol, housing prices push CPI up 0.45% in February
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 0.45% month-on-month, fuelled by higher prices of oil, petrol, gas, and rental housing, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicGarment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030
Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.
InfographicFirst batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves
The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.
InfographicVietnam's trade with biggest partners in 2022
Data from the General Department of Customs shows in 2022, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner with a total two-way trade turnover of 175.57 billion USD, followed by the US (123.86 billion USD), the Republic of Korea (86.38 billion USD) and Japan (47.61 billion USD).