Business Trade promotion centre, TikTok boost digital transformation among OCOP stakeholders The Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) on February 28 signed a deal on strategic cooperation with TikTok to improve the digital transformation capacity for the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives taking part in the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

Business February CPI up 0.45% as petrol, housing prices increase Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February grew by 0.45 % month-on-month, fueled by higher prices of oil, petrol, gas, and rental houses, the General Statistics Office said on February 28.

Business Positive outlook for Vietnam's coconut exports: experts Maintaining raw material areas for the industry, improving the value of products, and ensuring incomes for farmers are major goals of Vietnam’s coconut sector this year, according to Vietnam Coconut Association.