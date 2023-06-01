Vietnam ensures child protection and care
The central coastal province of Binh Thuan carries out a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5-12. (Photo: VNA)
As of the end of the first semester in the 2022-2023 academic year, Hanoi had 1,147 kindergartens and over 2,400 independent pre-school institutions. (Photo: VNA)
The education sector is making greater efforts to improve the quality of pre-school education and care. (Photo: VNA)
Children engage in a folk game during a cultural exchange programme for ethnic minority children in the country’s north. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors from Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Hospital provide free medical examinations, surgeries, and gifts to more than 100 children with hare lip or cleft palate. (Photo: VNA)
Students are eager to learn about traditional toys for the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Kids from Ho Chi Minh City join the Kun Family Run. (Photo: VNA)