Vietnam ensures child protection and care

Many countries around the world celebrate International Children’s Day on June 1 to raise public awareness about children’s rights. This year, Vietnam has launched the Action Month for Children to call for more efforts in child protection and care.
  • The central coastal province of Binh Thuan carries out a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5-12. (Photo: VNA)

  • As of the end of the first semester in the 2022-2023 academic year, Hanoi had 1,147 kindergartens and over 2,400 independent pre-school institutions. (Photo: VNA)

  • The education sector is making greater efforts to improve the quality of pre-school education and care. (Photo: VNA)

  • Children engage in a folk game during a cultural exchange programme for ethnic minority children in the country’s north. (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors from Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Hospital provide free medical examinations, surgeries, and gifts to more than 100 children with hare lip or cleft palate. (Photo: VNA)

  • Students are eager to learn about traditional toys for the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)

  • Kids from Ho Chi Minh City join the Kun Family Run. (Photo: VNA)

