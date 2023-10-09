Society NA Chairman congratulates Soc Trang monks, clerics on Sene Dolta festival National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and congratulated the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's chapter and the Executive Committee of the Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association in the southern province of Soc Trang province on October 9 on the occasion of the 2023 Sene Dolta festival celebrated by the Khmer community./

Society Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association convenes 5th congress The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) held the fifth congress for the 2023-2028 term in Hanoi on October 9 with the presence of 150 delegates.

Society VNU-HCM promotes publication on international scientific journals Together with scientific research, the publication on international scientific journals is being stepped up, becoming a key mission of the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), which is leading the nation in scientific publications, especially on prestigious international journals of two big databases Web of Science (Clarivate) and Scopus (Elsevier).

Society Binh Thuan closely monitors vessel fleet to fight IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has taken strong measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and especially seriously implemented the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on fishing fleet monitoring.