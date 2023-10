Rescue workers search for victims after an earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan , October 7, 2023. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan announced on September 9 that there have been no reported Vietnamese casualties in a recent earthquake in Afghanistan.On October 7, a 6.3 magnitude quake coupled with numerous strong aftershocks struck the western region of Afghanistan, claiming the lives of over 2,400 people. This was one of the deadliest earthquakes since the beginning of the year, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February, which killed more than 50,000 people.