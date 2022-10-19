Society Vietnamese, Lao localities forge cooperation Officials from the People’s Council of Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam and Sekong province of Laos met to exchange experience in Quang Nam’s Tam Ky city on October 18.

Society Vietnam launches building of voluntary national review on SDGs The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a workshop on October 19 to start the building of a voluntary national review (VNR) 2023 on implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Society Greetings to Cham Brahman community in Binh Thuan on Kate Festival A delegation of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs led by Deputy Minister-Vice Chairman Le Son Hai visited and extended greetings to the Cham Brahman community in Ham Thuan Bac district, south-central Binh Thuan province, on the occasion of the Kate Festival.

Society President commends veteran for blood donation mobilisation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Le Dinh Duat in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan Trung district, praising his effort over the past 23 years in mobilising blood donation.