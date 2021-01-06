Society Hanoi’s students to enjoy nine days off for Tet Students in the capital city of Hanoi will have nine days off from February 8 to 16 to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people.

Society Financial aid for disaster-caused housing damage in central Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate 89.11 billion VND (3.86 million USD) sourced from the central budget reserves for five central provinces hit hard by natural disasters in October to help address housing damage.

Society PM orders suspending flights from countries, territories with new SARS-CoV-2 variants Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered suspending flights carrying Vietnamese citizens home from countries and territories which report new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and see complicated pandemic developments, firstly the UK and South Africa.