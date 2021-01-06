Vietnam ensures safety, rights of Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker
Vietnam is working to ensure safety and the rights of Vietnamese sailors on board a tanker of the Republic of Korea detained by Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Answering reporters’ question on January 5, Hang stated that upon receiving information about Iran’s detainment of the tanker Hankuk Chemi with 20 crewmembers, including two Vietnamese, the Foreign Ministry had immediately contacted the embassies of the RoK and Iran in Hanoi.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese representative offices in the RoK and Iran actively worked with relevant agencies of the host countries as well as the owner of the tanker to verify the information and seek assurance of the safety of the Vietnamese crewmembers and a quick settlement of the case.
The Foreign Ministry also contacted the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Transport Ministry to confirm the identity of the Vietnamese sailors on the tanker, and request the companies sending the Vietnamese sailors to work abroad to ensure their legitimate rights and interests.
Following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, Vietnam’s representative offices in Iran and the RoK are keeping a close watch on the case and ready to conduct necessary citizen protection measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese sailors./.