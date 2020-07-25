Vietnam enters 100th straight day without COVID-19 infection in community
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case in the community on July 25 morning, entering the 100th straight day the community is free of infection, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnamese citizens in Cuba get on a plane at José Marti airport in Havana to return home on July 22 (Photo: VNA)
The committee reported two imported cases of the disease who came back from Russia on July 17 and were quarantined right after their arrival. This brings the national total to 415.
Up to 275 out of the total are imported cases who were put under quarantine right after their arrival, posing no risk of community transmission.
As many as 365 patients have been given the all-clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the pandemic, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country. No deaths have so far been recorded.
There are currently 11,815 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 147 at hospitals, 10,993 at other facilities, and 675 at home./.