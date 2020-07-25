Health Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.

Deputy PM orders preparedness for new COVID-19 developments Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on July 24 urged all competent forces to remain vigilant and stand ready to cope with new developments of the pandemic.

No new community transmissions of COVID-19 for 99 straight days in Vietnam Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on July 24 morning, marking 99 days in a row without new transmissions among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.