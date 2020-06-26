Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions
Disinfection area at airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has entered the 71st day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 26 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the total 352 cases in the country, 212 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 6,889 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and at homes.
As many as 329 patients have recovered so far, while the remainders are being treated at medical facilities and in stable condition. One tested negative for the coronavirus once and three at least twice./.