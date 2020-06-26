Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases Three Vietnamese citizens returning home from Kuwait are the latest people to test positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 352.

Health Prolonged hot weather causes health issues Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.

Health Infographic No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 69 days Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 69th straight day without any community infections as of 7am on June 24, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam goes through 69 days without new COVID-19 community cases Vietnam went through 69 days recording no COVID-19 infections in the community as of 6 am on June 24, reported the the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.