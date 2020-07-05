Vietnam enters 80th day without new COVID-19 case in community
Vietnam entered the 80th day in a row without new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of July 5, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
People complete COVID-19 quarantine period in Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
Among the total 355 cases in the country, 215 are imported and quarantined right after their arrival, and 340 have been given all-clear. The remaining 15 are being treated and three of them tested negative at least twice for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
Currently 11.466 people are being quarantined either at hospitals, concentrated establishments or at home./.