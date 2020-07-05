Health Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

Health Vietnam enters 78th day free of local coronavirus infections No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the morning of July 3, which is also the 78th straight day without local community transmission of the coronavirus, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.