Vietnam enters 84th day with no new COVID-19 community infections
Vietnam entered its 84th straight day without new community infections of COVID-19 as of 6am on July 9.
Medical workers take samples for COVID-19 testing at a quarantine facility in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the national tally was kept unchanged at 369 cases, including 229 imported cases which were put under quarantine upon their arrivals in the country.
A total of 347 coronavirus patients have been declared free from the virus so far, accounting for 94 percent of the total, while no deaths are recorded.
The remaining 22 active cases are being treated at hospitals and in stable condition. Among them, two tested negative for the virus once and five others at least twice.
Over 13,300 people who are in close contact with infected cases or returned Vietnam from pandemic-hit countries remained under quarantine, of which 95 are quarantined at hospitals, over 12,800 at other facilities and 420 at home./.