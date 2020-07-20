Vietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam entered the 95th consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7am of July 20, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission 95th consecutive day without COVID-19 community transmission COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam enters 92nd day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam has entered the 92nd consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7a of July 17, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
See more
Infographic347 COVID-19 patients given all-clear
347 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear as of 6pm on July 8, 2020.
Infographic341 Covid-19 patients given all-clear
341 Covid-19 patients have been given all-clear as of 6pm of July 6, 2020.
InfographicVietnam goes through 81 straight days without community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam has gone through 81 straight days without community COVID-19 infections as of 7:00 on July 6, 2020.
InfographicVietnam records 71 days without community transmission
As of June 26, Vietnam entered the 71st day without new COVID-19 infections among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicNo community infections recorded in Vietnam for 70 days
As of 7AM on June 25, 2020, no community infections recorded in Vietnam for 70 days.