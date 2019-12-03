Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms debuts
Online Friday 2019 to take place on December 6 (Photo: Onlinefriday.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms was rolled out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.
The department signed an agreement with Sen Do Technology JSC and Viettel Post Corporation, the respective owner of e-commerce platforms Sendo.vn and Voso.vn, to launch the pavilion on the two sites.
Bui Huy Hoang from the Vietnam E-Pavilion project said the quality of all Vietnamese products is now being controlled by the MoIT to make buyers feel secure.
The Vietnam E-Pavilion has been set up to distribute leading Vietnamese products for low costs, enabling local producers to diversify their distribution systems and promote their brands, while allowing consumers to buy goods directly from producers, he said.
The department also gave updates on Vietnam’s largest online shopping day, Online Friday, on December 6.
More than 1,000 brands will take part in Online Friday 2019, offering about 50,000 items with discounts of up to 70 percent. Transactions on the day are expected to top 2.5 trillion VND (107.7 million USD), said Dang Hoang Hai, director of the department.
It will also involve Shopee, Tiki and Sanhangre besides manufacturing companies such as Oppo and Habeco, and distributors of genuine goods, he said.
On sale will be essential goods for the Tet holiday, home appliances, tech products, cosmetics, fashion items, airline tickets, books, and stationery products, he added.
Besides, an e-commerce experience week is being held in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang to provide shoppers with practical experience of online shopping, QR code scanning, voucher hunting, among others, he said./.