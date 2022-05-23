Vietnam erupts in celebration as football team win gold
Football fans nationwide hit the streets in massive numbers, recreating scenes of frenzied pre-pandemic jubilation after Vietnam beat Thailand to claim the SEA Games 31 gold on May 22.
Vietnam retained their SEA Games men’s football title on Sunday night, with a late, golden goal enough to see off bitter rivals Thailand by a goal to nil.
The party began at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi and surely went long into the night as the whole country celebrated their latest group of young heroes./.