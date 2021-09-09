Politics Infographic Vietnam- Belgium relations develop unceasingly Cooperatives ties between Vietnam and Belgium have developed unceasingly in many spheres since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in 1973. Belgium is now one of Vietnam's key trade partners and the country's sixth largest export market in Europe.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership Vietnam and the US have enjoyed thriving relations since they established the diplomatic ties in 1995.

Politics Infographic Vietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.