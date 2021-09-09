Vietnam - EU relations enjoy unceasing development
Vietnam and the EU have enjoyed unceasing development in their ties since they set up the diplomatic relations on November 28, 1990.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's GDP growth over 35 years of reform
Vietnam's economy has changed significantly over 35 years of Doi moi (reform).
See more
InfographicVietnam- Belgium relations develop unceasingly
Cooperatives ties between Vietnam and Belgium have developed unceasingly in many spheres since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in 1973. Belgium is now one of Vietnam's key trade partners and the country's sixth largest export market in Europe.
InfographicVietnam, Austria enjoy unceasing development in bilateral ties
Vietnam and Austria established their diplomatic ties in 1972. The two countries have enjoyed unceasing development in their bilateral relations.
InfographicVietnam - US comprehensive partnership
Vietnam and the US have enjoyed thriving relations since they established the diplomatic ties in 1995.
InfographicVietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA
The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.
InfographicSignificant milestones in development of ASEAN
Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained significant achievements.