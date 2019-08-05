At the meeting (Source: mod.gov.vn)

– Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich on August 5 met with Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.The officials exchanged views on the development of the Vietnam-EU cooperative partnership in national defence and security on the basis of international law and common commitments.During their meeting in Hanoi, they agreed to push ahead with cooperation mechanisms and frameworks, thus contributing to global peace as well as regional peace and development, and the realisation of Vietnam’s international integration strategy and the EU’s global strategy.They affirmed common commitments to stepping up efforts to promote peace and jurisdiction through multilateral approaches and cooperation, covering national defence and security.The cooperative partnership in national defence and security will promote and protect basic principles and rights in accordance with the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, helping to maintain the international system on the basis of principles suitable with the international humanitarian law to which Vietnam and the EU have joined and carry forward multilateralisation effectively, they said.The two sides pledged to join hands to reach concrete outcomes in settling common security challenges and those in Asia and other areas.Accordingly, they will fully implement resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.In the sphere of crisis management, the officials lauded the conclusion of negotiations of the Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) to establish Vietnam’s participation framework in the EU’s crisis management activities.Besides, Vietnam and the EU will beef up collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations, covering capacity building and training through training courses.They consented to intensify their engagement in protecting freedom of navigation and aviation, and coping with traditional and non-traditional challenges through search and rescue operations and fighting piracy, armed crimes, organised crimes and smugglers in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The officials shared the views that cooperation in cyber security will promote a global safe, stable, free-of-charge, open cyber space, and exchanged experience in cyber security.Vietnam and the EU will cooperate in national defence and security in a bid to increase mutual understanding, and support the ASEAN-led regional security architecture and other multilateral security cooperation forms in Asia.The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence backed the EU’s wish to participate in Asia-Pacific defence and security architectures.The EU side hoped that Vietnam will make more contributions to peace, stability and development in the region when it assumes the post of the ASEAN Chair in 2020.Within the EU-Vietnam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation, the two sides will set up regular consultations on national defence and security to ensure the effective implementation of the cooperative partnership in this field.-VNA