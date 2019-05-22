Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh led a delegation of Vietnamese defence officers to attend a meeting of EU Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) in Brussels from May 19-22 at the invitation of Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.At the conference, the delegation joined discussions on non-combat training mission and on the "Single European Sky”, during which Vinh affirmed that Vietnam highly values the position and role of the EU and the Vietnam-EU defense cooperation.He shared Vietnam's experiences in participating in training and coaching activities prepared for UN peacekeeping forces.The official stressed the two sides need to soon complete the negotiations and signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese Government and the EU on establishing Vietnam's participation framework in crisis management activities of the EU (Framework Participation Agreement (FPA)) to lay a foundation for their cooperation.The two sides should actively share their experience in areas of potential cooperation, especially in the field of UN peacekeeping, he added.Within the framework of their trip, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with General Claudio Graziano, during which the EU official applauded Vietnam’s participation in the event and wished to continue strengthening defense cooperation with Vietnam.He said the enhanced cooperation with Vietnam helps strengthen the EU’s position, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.The committee wants to further support Vietnam in training, especially in the fields of peacekeeping and foreign language training, he said, expressing his hope that Vietnam will share its experiences with EU member countries in terms of peacekeeping.For his part, Vinh expressed his desire to expand defense cooperation with the EU, foscusing on training and peacekeeping.The two sides agreed to assign their relevant agencies to reach consensus on technical-related issues in order to soon sign a memorandum of understanding on Vietnam-EU defense cooperation.On the sidelines of the conference, the Vietnamese delegation had working sessions with relevant agencies of the EU and defence commanders of other countries to discuss orientations for cooperation in the coming time, and call for their support for Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 tenure.-VNA