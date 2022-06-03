Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on June 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,069 VND/USD on June 3, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2021 launched It is urgent to reinforce transmission capacity over the next decade to connect renewable energy supplies in the south with energy demand in the north, said Director of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA)’s Global Cooperation Centre Ulrik Eversbusch at the launch of Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2021 in Hanoi on June 2.

Business Updated edition of Vietnamese seafood company map to be released The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) will release an updated edition of the map of Vietnamese seafood companies in July, with some 5,000 copies.

Business Opportunities await Vietnam’s agricultural, food exports to Malaysia Vietnam should focus on Malaysia for exports, especially food and beverages, during the post-pandemic economic recovery, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 2.