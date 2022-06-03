Vietnam, EU seeks stronger agricultural cooperation
Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the EU, has met with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to discuss ways for fostering agricultural cooperation between the two sides.
At the meeting on June 1, Ambassador Thao said agricultural cooperation is one of the pillars in bilateral ties, especially when the world is facing a growing challenge to food security.
Vietnam and the EU hold great potential for cooperation in this area as the latter is working to diversify supply sources and guarantee food security while the former boasts agricultural strength and considerable advantages generated by the bilateral free trade agreement (EVFTA), he noted.
The ambassador called on the EU to increase sharing information and experience; help Vietnam build policies and models for green, modern, and efficient agriculture along with enhancing its capacity in agriculture production through assistance in developing infrastructure, human resources, technology transfer; and invest more in hi-tech and smart farming, as well as agricultural processing for export in Vietnam.
He also suggested the EU assist Vietnam in adapting to climate change, mitigating its impacts on agriculture, and realising commitments on emissions reduction and environmental protection, especially those made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) last year.
Wojciechowski said Vietnam is the first developing country to ink a new-generation FTA with the EU, which shows the bloc’s high valuation of Vietnam’s potential.
The EU views Vietnam as an important partner in agriculture with great potential for expanding bilateral collaboration, he said, adding he will lead an agricultural business delegation to visit the country to promote agricultural links, not only in trading farm produce but also many other aspects.
Voicing his support for Thao’s cooperation proposals, the commissioner recommended both sides keep close coordination to further step up trade in agricultural products.
The EU is also ready to help Vietnam respond to climate change impacts on agriculture, curb emissions, and protect the environment, which are issues needing global cooperation, according to Wojciechowski./.