Business Vietnam’s economy back on track for strong recovery: Singaporean daily In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year.

Business Deputy PM urges plans on reduction of taxes The Ministry of Finance needs to coordinate with other agencies to research and report a plan on gasoline tax reduction to the Government, the Prime Minister and competent agencies for approval, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, head of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, said on July 12.

Business Component shortages lead to lower Hyundai car sales: TC Group Sales of Hyundai cars in June fell 34% from the previous month to 4,278, Thanh Cong (TC) Group said on July 12, blaming the decline on component shortages.