Politics Vietnam ready for EVFTA, EVIPA enforcement: spokeswoman Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam respects freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on June 11 Vietnam’s consistent policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right of citizens to follow or not follow any religion or belief.

Politics Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam offers congratulations on Russia Day Vietnamese leaders have sent messages to congratulate their Russian counterparts on Russia Day, June 12.